Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.07 N/A -1.04 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.38 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 253.74% at a $10.4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.