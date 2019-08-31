Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.80% -61.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $10.4, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 381.48%. The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers, analysts think Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.