Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.90 N/A -0.99 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.23 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 377.06% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $10.4. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 170.69%. Based on the results shown earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.