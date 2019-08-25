Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.90 N/A -0.99 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 377.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 4.3% respectively. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.