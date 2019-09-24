Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.70 N/A -0.99 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 226.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.