Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.90 N/A -0.99 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 377.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 57.5% respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.