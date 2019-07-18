Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Comparison side by side

Since Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.88 N/A -1.04 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 139.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 261.11% and an $10.4 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 49.56% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.