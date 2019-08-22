Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.08 N/A -0.99 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.87 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.4, and a 340.68% upside potential. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 143.39% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.