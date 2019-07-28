Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.4 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 274.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.