Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 4.50 N/A -0.21 0.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Change Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Inovalon Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Change Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 27.06%. On the other hand, Change Healthcare Inc.’s potential upside is 44.50% and its consensus target price is $18.77. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Change Healthcare Inc. is looking more favorable than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.9% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares and 60.6% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Change Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78% Change Healthcare Inc. -2.04% -3.26% 0% 0% 0% -7.13%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. has 5.78% stronger performance while Change Healthcare Inc. has -7.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Inovalon Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Change Healthcare Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.