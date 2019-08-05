Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Reaches $17.34 52-Week High; Vaalco Energy (EGY) Shorts Increased By 27.39%

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) had an increase of 27.39% in short interest. EGY’s SI was 799,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.39% from 627,700 shares previously. With 351,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY)’s short sellers to cover EGY’s short positions. The SI to Vaalco Energy Inc’s float is 1.43%. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.1002 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6498. About 144,335 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY)

The stock of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.21 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.34 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.67 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $18.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $133.70 million more. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 87,137 shares traded. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 02/04/2018 – lnovalon Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of ABILITY Network; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO INOVALON’S NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $163M-$174M; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 REVENUE $568 MLN TO $593 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO INOVALON HOLDINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Expects to Close Deal in April; 07/03/2018 – lnovalon to Acquire ABILITY Network; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Potential for Upgrade if Inovalon Successfully Integrates ABILITY While Maintaining Its High Customer Retention Rates

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $96.96 million. The firm conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It has a 1.05 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $287,567 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3,360 was bought by FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE. 6,000 shares were bought by Bounds Cary M, worth $10,080. Shares for $3,713 were bought by Thomas William R on Wednesday, May 22. The insider DesAutels David bought 11,764 shares worth $20,234. $168,000 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares were bought by Knapp Alfred John Jr..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 17,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Mngmt reported 3.64% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). State Street Corporation holds 27,558 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 10,100 shares. Millennium Ltd Com has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 45,809 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). 394,125 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 192,792 shares. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,380 shares. Principal Finance Gru has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Among 4 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inovalon Holdings has $22 highest and $8 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is -17.82% below currents $17.34 stock price. Inovalon Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume to value models throughout the healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health plans and well-known provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies.