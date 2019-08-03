Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Reaches $17.12 52-Week High; Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.98 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.12 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.64B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $17.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $132.00M more. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 606,236 shares traded or 81.24% up from the average. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 08/05/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.32 TO $0.38; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Backs 2018 Rev $568M-$593M; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON SEES ABILITY PURCHASE ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON TO ACQUIRE ABILITY NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY INOVALON AND ABILITY BOARDS; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO INOVALON HOLDINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – lnovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Among 7 analysts covering Britvic PLC (LON:BVIC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Britvic PLC had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Monday, May 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 1010 target. Investec upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The stock of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 18. See Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) latest ratings:

More notable recent Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inovalon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:INOV – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Inovalon Holdings (INOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inovalon Reaches Milestone and Achieves Integration With Epic – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inovalon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inovalon Holdings has $22 highest and $8 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is -16.76% below currents $17.12 stock price. Inovalon Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INOV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume to value models throughout the healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health plans and well-known provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies.

The stock decreased 2.00% or GBX 18.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 905. About 717,703 shares traded. Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.