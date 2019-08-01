Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Forms $15.00 Double Top; Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Sentiment Is 1.45

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) formed double top with $16.20 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.00 share price. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 391,790 shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Expects to Close Deal in April; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON TO ACQUIRE ABILITY NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – lnovalon to buy info tech firm Ability Network for $1.2 bln; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Inovalon Holdings ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – INOVALON 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $107.6M; 02/04/2018 – lnovalon Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of ABILITY Network; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY INOVALON AND ABILITY BOARDS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 103 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 71 sold and decreased equity positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 69.90 million shares, up from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 58 New Position: 45.

Among 4 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inovalon Holdings has $22 highest and $8 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is -5.00% below currents $15 stock price. Inovalon Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell”.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 280.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for 229,603 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 3.14 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 0.46% invested in the company for 497,043 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,310 shares.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 408,661 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015