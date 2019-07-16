Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Comparison side by side

Both Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.95 N/A -0.21 0.00 Medidata Solutions Inc. 81 8.58 N/A 0.84 109.48

Demonstrates Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medidata Solutions Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Medidata Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -4.75% at a $14.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Medidata Solutions Inc. is $92, which is potential 1.25% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Medidata Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 0%. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Medidata Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.