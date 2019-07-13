Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Contrasting side by side

Since Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.94 N/A -0.21 0.00 HealthStream Inc. 26 3.50 N/A 0.45 58.22

In table 1 we can see Inovalon Holdings Inc. and HealthStream Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovalon Holdings Inc. and HealthStream Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, HealthStream Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. Its rival HealthStream Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. HealthStream Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and HealthStream Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 HealthStream Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Inovalon Holdings Inc. is $14.25, with potential downside of -4.55%. Competitively the average price target of HealthStream Inc. is $27, which is potential 3.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HealthStream Inc. looks more robust than Inovalon Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovalon Holdings Inc. and HealthStream Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.3% of HealthStream Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69% HealthStream Inc. -1.14% -9.25% -0.99% 0.97% -4.11% 7.29%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance while HealthStream Inc. has 7.29% stronger performance.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.