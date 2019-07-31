Inogen (INGN) Stock Value Declined While American Capital Management Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position; Illumina (ILMN) Stake Has Upped by Lumina Fund Management Llc

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen (INGN) by 104.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 142,670 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $303.29. About 646,414 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was sold by Dadswell Charles. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corp reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Regions Fincl accumulated 85 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 77,082 are held by Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,496 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.69% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 170,443 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 66 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Art Llc accumulated 14,891 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 250 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Harding Loevner LP reported 480,306 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Cap Inc holds 1,235 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

