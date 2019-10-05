Inogen (INGN) Stake Raised by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $520,056

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 7,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 138,909 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, down from 146,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 189,954 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14,600 shares to 207,078 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,754 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,291 shares to 92,047 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.