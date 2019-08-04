Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Increased Stake; Holderness Investments Company Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $498,015

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 7,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 36,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 29,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 374,291 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inogen (INGN) Launches One G5 Portable Oxygen Concentrator – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 12,630 shares to 2,909 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

