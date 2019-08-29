Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Lifted Position by $534,850; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Value Declined, First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 276,765 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 271.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 245,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 336,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 90,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 3.80M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inogen: Investors Should Take A Breath – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Inogen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 6,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 3,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,073 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 33,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,193 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc reported 15,000 shares. 292,505 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. 224,312 are owned by Geode Management Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4,016 shares to 64,653 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 36,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,123 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential kicks off preferred stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Factors to Know Ahead of New Residential’s (NRZ) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of Up to $200 Million – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.