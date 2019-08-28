Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Position by $534,850; As Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Stake by $1.07 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 98,417 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 89,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 394,786 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 483,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen and Abiomed Are Struggling in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inogen (INGN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rental Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Inogen Inc (INGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 3,586 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 40,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 292,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory holds 1,705 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 250 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 2,865 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 32,482 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6,791 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 1.17M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 197,769 shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 7,836 shares. American International Group Incorporated owns 46,773 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.29% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 20,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 27.41 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 25,891 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New England & invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 17,378 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 4.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 5,232 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 15,435 shares in its portfolio. Prince Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 727,000 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,100 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited holds 10,181 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 42,000 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advent Cap De has 15,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,701 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).