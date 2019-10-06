Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Position; Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 18,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 156,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 175,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 215,765 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 189,954 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endeavour Advsr reported 513,750 shares stake. 130 are held by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Alps Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Sei Investments has 79,104 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 114,104 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 3.21% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moreover, Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 14,764 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp holds 6,065 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 37 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp owns 113,575 shares. 15,981 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 24,020 shares to 37,870 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 111,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Announces the Formation of a Capital Markets Group – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Welcomes Christopher Reed and J. Porter Ginn to its Wealth Management Group – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WSFS says troubled loans to refinery, managed care facility will drive up 2Q credit costs – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Bank to Participate in the 2019 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium in Boca Raton, Fla. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Inogen Shares Are Plunging Today – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. â€“ INGN – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Inogen Is Packed With Potential – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Inogen Inc (INGN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 3,453 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 9,781 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 544,353 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 9,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Sio Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 15,189 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 111,789 shares.