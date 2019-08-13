Inogen (INGN) Share Value Declined While Brown Capital Management Increased Holding; Noesis Capital Mangement Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $260.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 574,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 230,558 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 683 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.00M, down from 1,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $335.01. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 700 shares to 12,692 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J & Company reported 8,152 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.13% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. 11,200 were reported by Westwood Mgmt Il. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 57,948 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 4,625 shares. 1,314 were accumulated by Exchange Capital Management Inc. Usca Ria Ltd holds 11,147 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 579 shares stake. Northeast Inv Management owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,495 shares. First Commonwealth Pa has 3,689 shares. Bragg Incorporated has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 92,899 shares. Yorktown & Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wallington Asset Management Ltd reported 6,226 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.75 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 476,215 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $526.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,374 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

