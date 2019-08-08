Inogen (INGN) Received $48.0000 Target From Stifel Nicolaus; Icf International (ICFI) Has 1.08 Sentiment

In a analysts report issued on Thursday, 8 August, Stifel Nicolaus stated it was downgrading Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock from a “Buy” to a “Hold”. The firm has a $48.0000 TP on INGN’s stock.

Icf International Inc (ICFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 78 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 72 sold and decreased positions in Icf International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.41 million shares, down from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Icf International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Limited Liability owns 22,273 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 11,564 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Com stated it has 15,080 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tower Research (Trc) holds 444 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.22% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 77,000 shares stake. Amer Group, a New York-based fund reported 46,773 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,362 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sio Ltd Com invested in 0.39% or 15,189 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 302,936 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 21 shares.

The stock decreased 23.31% or $12.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 3.30M shares traded or 452.07% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen has $191 highest and $17500 lowest target. $181.50’s average target is 328.88% above currents $42.32 stock price. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Needham has “Buy” rating and $191 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $939.07 million. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 3.47% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. for 33,309 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 99,400 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 49,689 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 407,363 shares.

