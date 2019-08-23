Inogen (INGN) Position Lifted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $72.68 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 741,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.90M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 297.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 215,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 288,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51M, up from 72,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 464,342 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 191,705 shares. Sio Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,189 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd invested in 8,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 17,071 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 4,927 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 15,906 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Principal Financial Inc reported 77,347 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 15 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Quantbot Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 25,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 404,113 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 11,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,814 shares to 490,076 shares, valued at $174.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,621 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 3,357 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 3,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 364 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5 shares. 16,000 are owned by Highland Capital L P. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 7.22% or 1.02 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 198,389 shares stake. 24,900 were accumulated by Burren Capital Advsrs. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 7,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 13,635 shares. 41 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 53,500 shares.