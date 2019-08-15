Inogen (INGN) Market Valuation Declined While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Position; Oneok New (OKE) Market Value Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 62.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 34,349 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 506,063 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 297.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 215,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 288,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51M, up from 72,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 172,215 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 135,494 were accumulated by Pnc Group Inc Inc. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 73,414 shares. 11,196 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd. Moreover, Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 7,185 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 15,512 shares. Private Na holds 3,925 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.66 million shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.27% or 65,966 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2.28 million shares. Hightower Trust Lta reported 15,844 shares stake.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 127,100 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,873 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK on the move following Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 20,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 191,705 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,919 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. 5 were reported by Howe Rusling. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 31,873 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research holds 17,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,756 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 6,004 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 2,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc invested 0.35% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 243,907 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 6,620 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders trim views on Inogen after Q2 miss and guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For Inogen (INGN) – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $159.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).