Inogen (INGN) Market Valuation Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted by $542,190 Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position In Nustar Energy LP (NS) Was Boosted

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 92,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 288,173 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82 million, up from 195,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 544,568 shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 27,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 19,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 218,997 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Incorporated (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 45,033 shares to 8,584 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 47,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,421 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.59% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 6,646 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 492,081 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 3,713 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 12,157 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 23,389 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc reported 6,624 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 22,026 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 3,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc accumulated 77,800 shares. Blackrock owns 2.27 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tekla Capital Ltd accumulated 14,000 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 22,722 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 55,565 shares to 368,369 shares, valued at $25.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 73,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).