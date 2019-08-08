Inogen (INGN) Lost “Outperform” Rating By SVB Leerink; Woori Financial Group American Depositary Sha (WF) Shorts Increased By 16.17%

Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Sha (NYSE:WF) had an increase of 16.17% in short interest. WF’s SI was 74,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.17% from 63,700 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Sha (NYSE:WF)’s short sellers to cover WF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 40,921 shares traded or 48.42% up from the average. Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) has declined 24.79% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WF News: 23/05/2018 – Woori Investment Bank Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Woori Bank at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 Woori Technology Investment Volume Surges Almost 12 Times Avg; 30/04/2018 – Woori Bank Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/05/2018 – WOORI BANK SEEKS TO RESTRUCTURE INTO HOLDING COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Woori Bank’s Ratings To A1; Outlook Stable

In analysts note sent to investors and clients today, SVB Leerink decreased shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Market Perform” rating from “Outperform” rating. The firm currently has a $47.0000 PT on the stock. SVB Leerink’s PT indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s last stock close price.

The stock decreased 23.31% or $12.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 3.30 million shares traded or 452.07% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen has $191 highest and $17500 lowest target. $181.50’s average target is 328.88% above currents $42.32 stock price. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Inogen Shareholders Are Having Another Tough Day – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Inogen – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $939.07 million. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Lc accumulated 288,503 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Granahan Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 68,805 shares. 17,071 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,927 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 0.08% or 77,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,765 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Whittier owns 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 3 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 27,387 shares.