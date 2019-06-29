Inogen (INGN) Holding Maintained by Summit Creek Advisors Llc; Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Position as Shares Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 199.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 39,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 19,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 493,483 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 52,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,722 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

