Inogen (INGN) Holding Has Boosted by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Twin Focus Capital Partners Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $970,000; Stock Value Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 1.78M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: India’s Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 280.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 50,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 143,573 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries by 26,887 shares to 189,131 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,747 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.29 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

