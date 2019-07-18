Inogen (INGN) Holder American Capital Management Upped Position by $1.13 Million; Horan Capital Management Holds Position in Thor Inds (THO)

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen (INGN) by 104.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 376,939 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 552,408 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson stated it has 4,793 shares. Horan Cap Management holds 76,645 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 3,775 were reported by Thomas White Limited. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 11,583 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.88% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 538,921 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus accumulated 893 shares or 0% of the stock. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 44,200 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,016 shares. 866,925 were reported by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 13 shares. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 6,828 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 0.02% stake.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares to 822,689 shares, valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,969 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

