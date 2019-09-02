Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 76 2.70 N/A 2.06 29.85 Sientra Inc. 7 4.55 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inogen Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.38 beta indicates that Inogen Inc. is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inogen Inc. are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Sientra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Inogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inogen Inc. and Sientra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 94.09%. Sientra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.43 consensus price target and a 140.56% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sientra Inc. seems more appealing than Inogen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inogen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Inogen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Inogen Inc. was less bearish than Sientra Inc.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sientra Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.