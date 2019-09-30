Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 46 4.00 18.17M 2.06 29.85 Avanos Medical Inc. 36 -2.71 47.14M -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inogen Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 39,594,682.94% 15.6% 12.8% Avanos Medical Inc. 132,341,381.25% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Inogen Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Avanos Medical Inc. has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inogen Inc. are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Inogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Inogen Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Inogen Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 87.85%. Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 28.14% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inogen Inc. seems more appealing than Avanos Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Inogen Inc. shares and 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Inogen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Avanos Medical Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.