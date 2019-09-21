Inogen Inc. (INGN) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Comparison side by side

Since Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 69 2.90 N/A 2.06 29.85 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.42 N/A 5.10 0.54

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Inogen Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Inogen Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inogen Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Inogen Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Inogen Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc.’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 85.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Inogen Inc. shares and 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. 0.9% are Inogen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Inogen Inc. had bearish trend while STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.