Inogen Inc. (INGN) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Comparing side by side

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 87 2.69 N/A 2.06 29.85 STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.65 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 highlights Inogen Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STAAR Surgical Company has lower revenue and earnings than Inogen Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Inogen Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of STAAR Surgical Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Inogen Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. STAAR Surgical Company’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, STAAR Surgical Company which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STAAR Surgical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inogen Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.28% and an $136.83 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inogen Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has weaker performance than Inogen Inc.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats STAAR Surgical Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.