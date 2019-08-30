Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Contrasting side by side

Both Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 78 2.72 N/A 2.06 29.85 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.43 N/A 20.91 36.20

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Inogen Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Inogen Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inogen Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Inogen Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Inogen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Inogen Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 96.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inogen Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.3%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Inogen Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Inogen Inc. had bearish trend while Mettler-Toledo International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Inogen Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.