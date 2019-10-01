Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inogen Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Inogen Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Inogen Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 39,551,589.03% 15.60% 12.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Inogen Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 18.17M 46 29.85 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Inogen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Inogen Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Inogen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

$90 is the average price target of Inogen Inc., with a potential upside of 97.07%. The peers have a potential upside of 53.86%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Inogen Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inogen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance while Inogen Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inogen Inc. are 7.4 and 6.7. Competitively, Inogen Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inogen Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Inogen Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Inogen Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Inogen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inogen Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Inogen Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.