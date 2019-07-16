Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 98 3.72 N/A 2.06 36.33 Glaukos Corporation 70 14.09 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Inogen Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Glaukos Corporation’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Glaukos Corporation are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. Inogen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Glaukos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inogen Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $181.5, with potential upside of 189.84%. Competitively Glaukos Corporation has an average price target of $74.75, with potential downside of -1.06%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Inogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Glaukos Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% are Inogen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Glaukos Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72% Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73%

For the past year Inogen Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.