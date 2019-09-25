Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 68 2.82 N/A 2.06 29.85 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 2.97 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inogen Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.38 beta means Inogen Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inogen Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Inogen Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Inogen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.70% and an $90 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is $1, which is potential 98.02% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Inogen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Inogen Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Inogen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Inogen Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.