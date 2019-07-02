Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Contrasting side by side

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 102 3.88 N/A 2.06 36.33 Atrion Corporation 827 9.95 N/A 18.44 48.34

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atrion Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Inogen Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Inogen Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Inogen Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atrion Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Atrion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inogen Inc. and Atrion Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.12% and an $181.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Inogen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Atrion Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72% Atrion Corporation 3.29% -0.87% 13.24% 24.99% 52.27% 20.25%

For the past year Inogen Inc. had bearish trend while Atrion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats Inogen Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.