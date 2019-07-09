InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) to pay $0.01 on Jul 31, 2019; Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Sentiment Is 2.07

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) is expected to pay $0.01 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s current price of $1.56 translates into 0.64% yield. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.021 during the last trading session, reaching $1.559. About 2,380 shares traded. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) has declined 10.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.61% the S&P500.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.53, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 15 sold and decreased equity positions in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 12.24 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.87 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

Analysts await Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ADES’s profit will be $13.80M for 4.44 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 108,611 shares traded. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has risen 15.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADES News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions 1Q EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS PLANNED WORKFORCE REDUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Fincl Officer; 11/04/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Board Changes; 11/04/2018 – Advanced Emissions: Board Has Voted to Reduce Its Size From Seven to Five Members, Effective June 19; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – INITIATED LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND A WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN AFFECTING APPROXIMATELY 43% OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 07/03/2018 Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Leadership Transitions and Business Alignment Changes; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Declares Dividend of 25c; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions: Greg Marken Appointed CFO

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 705,000 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,900 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.15% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,531 shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division. The company has market cap of $14.54 million. InnSuites Hotels, Inc. owns the InnSuites and IBC trademarks and provides trademark services to 3400 hotels. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio.