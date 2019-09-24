InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Both InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2 2.29 N/A -1.25 0.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.06 N/A 0.96 31.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InnSuites Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares and 81.83% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares. 77.94% are InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.34% -0.66% -5.63% -9.58% -9.04% -3.82% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year InnSuites Hospitality Trust has -3.82% weaker performance while MGM Growth Properties LLC has 13.06% stronger performance.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels. The company also involves in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants and meeting/banquet room rentals. InnSuites Hospitality Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.