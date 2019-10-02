InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2 0.00 3.17M -1.25 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 17 -20.86 168.28M 0.75 22.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 197,249,704.44% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 1,005,857,740.59% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

InnSuites Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 1 2.50

RLJ Lodging Trust on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus target price and a 23.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares and 94% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 77.94% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.34% -0.66% -5.63% -9.58% -9.04% -3.82% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year InnSuites Hospitality Trust has -3.82% weaker performance while RLJ Lodging Trust has 5.37% stronger performance.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels. The company also involves in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants and meeting/banquet room rentals. InnSuites Hospitality Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.