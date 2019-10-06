InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Barometer Capital Management Has Lowered American Tower (AMT) Holding By $840,072

Trading of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. BidaskScore increased the stock to a Hold.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 5.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,118 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 76,964 shares with $15.74 million value, down from 81,082 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,751 shares or 21.22% less from 37,764 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 100 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division. The company has market cap of $14.77 million. InnSuites Hotels, Inc. owns the InnSuites and IBC trademarks and provides trademark services to 3400 hotels. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio.

It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 9.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.04% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is -0.12% below currents $225.93 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target in Monday, May 20 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target.

