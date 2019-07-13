Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.43 N/A 3.52 4.18 Translate Bio Inc. 9 175.34 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innoviva Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

66 and 66 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.90% and its average target price is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Translate Bio Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.