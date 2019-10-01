Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Innoviva Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 479,461,883.41% 334.6% 74.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,006,459.19% 0% 0%

Liquidity

42.5 and 42.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 10.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.