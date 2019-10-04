Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.37 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innoviva Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 481,621,621.62% 334.6% 74.3% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,411,643.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 73.4%. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.