Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 3.37 3.52 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and resTORbio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

42.5 and 42.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than resTORbio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 54.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.