Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.22 N/A 3.37 3.52 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.