Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Since Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 478,603,401.97% 334.6% 74.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.