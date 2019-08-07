Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.40 N/A 3.37 3.52 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 55.8% respectively. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.